Unique Wealth LLC Buys 39,931 Shares of JPMorgan Active Value ETF $JAVA

Unique Wealth LLC increased its stake in JPMorgan Active Value ETF (NYSEARCA:JAVA – Free Report) by 20.0% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 239,998 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 39,931 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Active Value ETF makes up about 2.4% of Unique Wealth LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. Unique Wealth LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Active Value ETF were worth $16,550,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Total Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in JPMorgan Active Value ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $40,000. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Active Value ETF in the second quarter worth about $48,000. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in shares of JPMorgan Active Value ETF by 211.0% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 737 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. grew its stake in JPMorgan Active Value ETF by 119.0% during the second quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 1,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cary Street Partners Financial LLC grew its stake in JPMorgan Active Value ETF by 13.3% during the second quarter. Cary Street Partners Financial LLC now owns 1,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,000 after acquiring an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. 43.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

JPMorgan Active Value ETF Trading Up 1.2%

JPMorgan Active Value ETF stock opened at $72.58 on Friday. JPMorgan Active Value ETF has a 1-year low of $55.51 and a 1-year high of $72.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.50 billion, a PE ratio of -79.76 and a beta of 0.81. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $70.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $68.43.

JPMorgan Active Value ETF Company Profile

The JPMorgan Active Value ETF (JAVA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is an actively managed fund of US large-cap value stocks selected based on proprietary fundamental analysis. JAVA was launched on Oct 4, 2021 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

