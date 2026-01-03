iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF $EFV Stake Boosted by Unique Wealth LLC

Unique Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV – Free Report) by 20.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 167,919 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 28,090 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF makes up about 1.7% of Unique Wealth LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Unique Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF were worth $11,390,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Atwood & Palmer Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF during the second quarter worth about $29,000. Pandora Wealth Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF during the second quarter worth about $30,000. Tripletail Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF in the third quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Rice Partnership LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF in the second quarter worth about $59,000.

BATS:EFV opened at $72.16 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.58 billion, a PE ratio of 12.17 and a beta of 0.73. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $70.16 and a 200-day moving average of $67.39. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF has a 52 week low of $51.05 and a 52 week high of $66.83.

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Value Index. The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East. The Fund invests in sectors, such as financials, energy, healthcare, telecommunication services, industrials, utilities, consumer discretionary, materials, information technology and consumer staples.

