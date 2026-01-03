RPM International Inc. (NYSE:RPM) Announces $0.54 Quarterly Dividend

RPM International Inc. (NYSE:RPM – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, January 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, January 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.54 per share by the specialty chemicals company on Friday, January 30th. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 16th.
RPM International has raised its dividend by an average of 0.1%per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 51 years. RPM International has a payout ratio of 34.6% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect RPM International to earn $6.13 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.16 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 35.2%.
RPM International Trading Down 0.2%
Shares of NYSE RPM opened at $103.76 on Friday. RPM International has a 1 year low of $95.28 and a 1 year high of $129.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 2.26 and a quick ratio of 1.51. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $106.22 and a 200 day moving average of $113.56. The stock has a market cap of $13.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.11.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Several research firms have commented on RPM. Citigroup dropped their target price on RPM International from $136.00 to $127.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 18th. Royal Bank Of Canada raised RPM International from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $121.00 to $132.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 9th. Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of RPM International from $138.00 to $128.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 18th. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on shares of RPM International from $145.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 11th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of RPM International from $127.00 to $119.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 18th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $128.64.
RPM International Company Profile
RPM International Inc is a global holding company whose subsidiaries specialize in the manufacture and marketing of high-performance coatings, sealants, building materials, and specialty chemicals. Through its two principal operating segments—Performance Coatings and Industrial Coatings—RPM serves a diverse range of end markets, including construction, consumer products, industrial maintenance, and specialty applications.
The company’s Performance Coatings segment offers a broad portfolio of architectural coatings, waterproofing systems, and specialty building products used by contractors, builders, and homeowners.
