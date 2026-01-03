RPM International Inc. (NYSE:RPM) Announces $0.54 Quarterly Dividend

RPM International Inc. (NYSE:RPM – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, January 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, January 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.54 per share by the specialty chemicals company on Friday, January 30th. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 16th.

RPM International has raised its dividend by an average of 0.1%per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 51 years. RPM International has a payout ratio of 34.6% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect RPM International to earn $6.13 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.16 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 35.2%.

Get RPM International alerts:

RPM International Trading Down 0.2%

Shares of NYSE RPM opened at $103.76 on Friday. RPM International has a 1 year low of $95.28 and a 1 year high of $129.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 2.26 and a quick ratio of 1.51. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $106.22 and a 200 day moving average of $113.56. The stock has a market cap of $13.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.11.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

RPM International ( NYSE:RPM Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 1st. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.87 by $0.01. RPM International had a net margin of 9.16% and a return on equity of 24.22%. The business had revenue of $2.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.05 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.84 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that RPM International will post 5.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have commented on RPM. Citigroup dropped their target price on RPM International from $136.00 to $127.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 18th. Royal Bank Of Canada raised RPM International from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $121.00 to $132.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 9th. Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of RPM International from $138.00 to $128.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 18th. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on shares of RPM International from $145.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 11th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of RPM International from $127.00 to $119.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 18th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $128.64.

View Our Latest Stock Report on RPM

RPM International Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

RPM International Inc is a global holding company whose subsidiaries specialize in the manufacture and marketing of high-performance coatings, sealants, building materials, and specialty chemicals. Through its two principal operating segments—Performance Coatings and Industrial Coatings—RPM serves a diverse range of end markets, including construction, consumer products, industrial maintenance, and specialty applications.

The company’s Performance Coatings segment offers a broad portfolio of architectural coatings, waterproofing systems, and specialty building products used by contractors, builders, and homeowners.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for RPM International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RPM International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.