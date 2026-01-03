Cadiz Inc. (CDZIP) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.55 on January 15th

Cadiz Inc. (NASDAQ:CDZIP – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, December 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 5th will be given a dividend of 0.55 per share on Thursday, January 15th. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.2%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 5th.

Cadiz Stock Performance

Shares of CDZIP opened at $19.58 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $19.55 and its 200 day moving average is $18.72. Cadiz has a fifty-two week low of $16.27 and a fifty-two week high of $20.20.

About Cadiz

Cadiz, Inc (NASDAQ: CDZIP) is a land and water resource management company focused on developing sustainable water supply solutions in Southern California. The company holds approximately 36,000 acres of desert land in the Mojave Basin, where it has pursued the Cadiz Water Project—a plan to capture and convey groundwater to regional municipal and industrial customers. Cadiz oversees the permitting, design, and construction of conveyance infrastructure, including an engineered pipeline and pumping stations.

In addition to its water development activities, Cadiz operates agricultural ventures on its desert holdings, growing crops such as alfalfa while restoring degraded soils and maintaining native habitat.

