Preformed Line Products Company (PLPC) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.21 on January 20th

Preformed Line Products Company (NASDAQ:PLPC – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, December 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 5th will be paid a dividend of 0.21 per share by the technology company on Tuesday, January 20th. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.4%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 5th. This is a 5.0% increase from Preformed Line Products’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20.

Preformed Line Products stock opened at $211.93 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.07 and a beta of 0.78. Preformed Line Products has a 52-week low of $118.99 and a 52-week high of $245.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a current ratio of 3.09. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $211.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $191.84.

Preformed Line Products (NASDAQ:PLPC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 29th. The technology company reported $2.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $178.09 million for the quarter. Preformed Line Products had a net margin of 5.62% and a return on equity of 10.09%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bosun Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Preformed Line Products in the 2nd quarter valued at about $903,000. TrueMark Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Preformed Line Products in the second quarter valued at approximately $2,521,000. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in shares of Preformed Line Products by 13.4% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 81,774 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $13,068,000 after acquiring an additional 9,637 shares during the last quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC lifted its holdings in Preformed Line Products by 9.3% during the second quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 78,818 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $12,596,000 after acquiring an additional 6,718 shares during the period. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP lifted its holdings in Preformed Line Products by 9,919.7% during the second quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 7,615 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,217,000 after acquiring an additional 7,539 shares during the period. 41.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Preformed Line Products Company (NASDAQ: PLPC) is a global manufacturer of engineered solutions for electric, telecommunications and industrial infrastructure networks. The company designs, engineers and produces a broad portfolio of products, including preformed wire and cable fittings, anchors, suspension and tension clamps, splice closures and optical fiber hardware. These durable components support the installation, repair and maintenance of overhead and underground systems, helping utilities and contractors manage reliability and safety in demanding environments.

Founded in 1947 and headquartered in Mayfield Village, Ohio, Preformed Line Products operates manufacturing facilities and distribution centers across North America, Europe and the Asia Pacific region.

