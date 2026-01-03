Preformed Line Products Company (PLPC) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.21 on January 20th

Preformed Line Products Company (NASDAQ:PLPC – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, December 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 5th will be paid a dividend of 0.21 per share by the technology company on Tuesday, January 20th. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.4%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 5th. This is a 5.0% increase from Preformed Line Products’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20.
Preformed Line Products Price Performance
Preformed Line Products stock opened at $211.93 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.07 and a beta of 0.78. Preformed Line Products has a 52-week low of $118.99 and a 52-week high of $245.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a current ratio of 3.09. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $211.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $191.84.
Preformed Line Products (NASDAQ:PLPC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 29th. The technology company reported $2.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $178.09 million for the quarter. Preformed Line Products had a net margin of 5.62% and a return on equity of 10.09%.
About Preformed Line Products
Preformed Line Products Company (NASDAQ: PLPC) is a global manufacturer of engineered solutions for electric, telecommunications and industrial infrastructure networks. The company designs, engineers and produces a broad portfolio of products, including preformed wire and cable fittings, anchors, suspension and tension clamps, splice closures and optical fiber hardware. These durable components support the installation, repair and maintenance of overhead and underground systems, helping utilities and contractors manage reliability and safety in demanding environments.
Founded in 1947 and headquartered in Mayfield Village, Ohio, Preformed Line Products operates manufacturing facilities and distribution centers across North America, Europe and the Asia Pacific region.
