SteelPeak Wealth LLC Has $5.98 Million Stake in AbbVie Inc. $ABBV

SteelPeak Wealth LLC cut its stake in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Free Report) by 47.4% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 25,814 shares of the company’s stock after selling 23,284 shares during the quarter. SteelPeak Wealth LLC’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $5,977,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA bought a new stake in AbbVie in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Evolution Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of AbbVie in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Spurstone Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of AbbVie in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Financial Gravity Companies Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of AbbVie during the second quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Delos Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in AbbVie during the second quarter worth $39,000. Institutional investors own 70.23% of the company’s stock.

AbbVie Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:ABBV opened at $229.26 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $226.69 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $213.74. The firm has a market cap of $405.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 173.68, a PEG ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.36. AbbVie Inc. has a 52-week low of $164.39 and a 52-week high of $244.81.

AbbVie Increases Dividend

AbbVie ( NYSE:ABBV Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 31st. The company reported $1.86 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.09. AbbVie had a return on equity of 3,216.47% and a net margin of 4.00%.The firm had revenue of $15.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.58 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.00 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. AbbVie has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 3.320-3.360 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that AbbVie Inc. will post 12.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 16th will be issued a dividend of $1.73 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 16th. This is a positive change from AbbVie’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.64. This represents a $6.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.0%. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio is currently 496.97%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently issued reports on ABBV. Raymond James Financial set a $256.00 target price on shares of AbbVie in a report on Monday, November 3rd. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on AbbVie from $215.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 12th. Evercore ISI upped their target price on AbbVie from $207.00 to $222.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, September 22nd. Hsbc Global Res upgraded AbbVie from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 10th. Finally, Wall Street Zen cut AbbVie from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have assigned a Buy rating and eight have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, AbbVie currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $245.84.

AbbVie Company Profile

AbbVie is a global, research-driven biopharmaceutical company that was created as a spin-off from Abbott Laboratories in 2013 and is headquartered in North Chicago, Illinois. The company focuses on discovering, developing and commercializing therapies for complex and often chronic medical conditions. Its operations span research and development, manufacturing, regulatory affairs and commercialization, with an emphasis on bringing specialty medicines to market across multiple therapeutic areas.

AbbVie’s product portfolio and pipeline cover several major therapeutic categories, including immunology, oncology, neuroscience, virology and women’s health.

Further Reading

