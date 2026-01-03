Cielo Waste Solutions (CVE:CMC) Trading 23.1% Higher – Time to Buy?

Shares of Cielo Waste Solutions Corp. (CVE:CMC – Get Free Report) shot up 23.1% during trading on Saturday . The stock traded as high as C$0.09 and last traded at C$0.08. 159,908 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 71% from the average session volume of 93,562 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.07.

Cielo Waste Solutions Stock Up 23.1%

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is C$0.11 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$0.08. The company has a market cap of C$14.41 million, a PE ratio of -0.24 and a beta of -1.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.99, a current ratio of 0.06 and a quick ratio of 9.95.

Cielo Waste Solutions Company Profile

Cielo Waste Solutions Corp. operates as a waste-to-fuel environmental technology company in Canada. It converts and transforms waste feedstocks, including organic material and wood derivative waste into fuel, such as diesel, naphtha, and kerosene. The company was formerly known as Cielo Gold Corp. and changed its name to Cielo Waste Solutions Corp. in August 2013. Cielo Waste Solutions Corp. was incorporated in 2011 and is based in Calgary, Canada.

