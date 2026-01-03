Humana (NYSE:HUM) Rating Lowered to Strong Sell at Zacks Research

Humana (NYSE:HUM – Get Free Report) was downgraded by investment analysts at Zacks Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday,Zacks.com reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Morgan Stanley restated an “underperform” rating on shares of Humana in a research note on Thursday, December 18th. Bank of America boosted their target price on Humana from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 10th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Humana from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $253.00 to $313.00 in a research report on Friday, December 5th. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Humana in a research report on Friday, October 3rd. Finally, Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Humana in a research note on Monday, September 22nd. They set an “in-line” rating and a $295.00 price objective for the company. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, nine have assigned a Hold rating and four have issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $294.32.

Humana stock opened at $264.33 on Thursday. Humana has a 1 year low of $206.87 and a 1 year high of $315.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a current ratio of 2.02. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $255.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $261.04. The company has a market cap of $31.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.77, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.46.

Humana (NYSE:HUM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The insurance provider reported $3.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.95 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $32.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.99 billion. Humana had a net margin of 1.02% and a return on equity of 12.86%. Humana’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $4.16 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Humana will post 16.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HUM. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Humana during the fourth quarter valued at about $202,000. Vident Advisory LLC grew its stake in Humana by 42.2% during the 1st quarter. Vident Advisory LLC now owns 2,456 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $650,000 after purchasing an additional 729 shares in the last quarter. Federation des caisses Desjardins du Quebec increased its holdings in Humana by 21.7% during the 1st quarter. Federation des caisses Desjardins du Quebec now owns 4,176 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,105,000 after purchasing an additional 746 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in shares of Humana by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 155,642 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $41,183,000 after purchasing an additional 4,547 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Humana by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 16,810 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $4,448,000 after buying an additional 299 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.38% of the company’s stock.

Humana Inc (NYSE: HUM) is a health insurance company headquartered in Louisville, Kentucky, that primarily serves individuals and groups across the United States. The company is best known for its Medicare business, offering Medicare Advantage plans and prescription drug (Part D) coverage, alongside a range of commercial and employer-sponsored group health plans. Humana’s products are designed to cover medical, behavioral health and pharmacy needs for members, with particular emphasis on seniors and Medicare-eligible populations.

In addition to traditional insurance products, Humana provides care-management and wellness services intended to support chronic-condition management, preventive care and care coordination.

