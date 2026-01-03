Zacks Research Upgrades Darling Ingredients (NYSE:DAR) to “Strong-Buy”

Darling Ingredients (NYSE:DAR – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities researchers at Zacks Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report issued on Thursday,Zacks.com reports.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Darling Ingredients from $50.00 to $49.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 24th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Darling Ingredients from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 24th. TD Cowen raised Darling Ingredients from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $34.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 2nd. UBS Group set a $50.00 price target on Darling Ingredients in a research report on Monday, November 3rd. Finally, Cowen raised Darling Ingredients from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have issued a Buy rating, two have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $45.33.

NYSE:DAR opened at $37.66 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $34.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $34.07. Darling Ingredients has a 52-week low of $26.00 and a 52-week high of $42.15. The firm has a market cap of $5.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.20, a PEG ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 1.25.

Darling Ingredients (NYSE:DAR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 23rd. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $1.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.50 billion. Darling Ingredients had a net margin of 1.84% and a return on equity of 2.39%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.11 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Darling Ingredients will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. No Street GP LP purchased a new stake in shares of Darling Ingredients during the 3rd quarter worth about $69,458,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Darling Ingredients in the second quarter worth approximately $74,041,000. Marshall Wace LLP increased its holdings in Darling Ingredients by 973.3% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,502,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,989,000 after buying an additional 1,362,137 shares during the last quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC raised its position in Darling Ingredients by 66.0% during the second quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 3,323,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,092,000 after acquiring an additional 1,320,817 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harspring Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Darling Ingredients in the second quarter valued at approximately $31,680,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.44% of the company’s stock.

Darling Ingredients Inc (NYSE: DAR) is a global leader in converting edible and inedible bio-nutrient streams into sustainable food, feed ingredients, renewable fuels and specialty products. Founded in 1882 and headquartered in Irving, Texas, the company builds on more than a century of experience in animal rendering and by-product recycling. Over time, Darling has expanded its capabilities beyond traditional rendering to include advanced processing technologies that support a circular economy and reduce waste from food and agricultural industries.

The company’s core operations revolve around four primary segments: Feed Ingredients & Services, Food & Nutrition, Fuel Ingredients & Services, and Specialty Ingredients.

