Fairfax Financial (OTCMKTS:FRFHF) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Research

Fairfax Financial (OTCMKTS:FRFHF – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities researchers at Zacks Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note issued on Thursday,Zacks.com reports.
A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on FRFHF. National Bankshares reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Fairfax Financial in a report on Monday, October 27th. Raymond James Financial reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Fairfax Financial in a report on Thursday, October 16th. Finally, Scotiabank reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Fairfax Financial in a research report on Wednesday, October 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have assigned a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy”.
Fairfax Financial Stock Performance
Fairfax Financial (OTCMKTS:FRFHF – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The financial services provider reported $52.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $41.00 by $11.04. Fairfax Financial had a net margin of 15.01% and a return on equity of 16.47%. The company had revenue of $8.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.57 billion. On average, equities analysts expect that Fairfax Financial will post 166.85 EPS for the current year.
Fairfax Financial Company Profile
Fairfax Financial (OTCMKTS:FRFHF) is a Toronto-based financial holding company primarily engaged in property and casualty insurance, reinsurance and investment management. The company underwrites a broad range of commercial and personal insurance products, operates specialty and run-off reinsurance businesses, and manages a diversified investment portfolio largely funded by insurance float. Fairfax conducts its insurance operations through a network of subsidiaries and affiliated companies that provide local underwriting and claims services across multiple markets.
On the insurance side, Fairfax writes a mix of short-tail and long-tail coverages across specialty lines, commercial casualty, property and other niche markets, while its reinsurance activities include treaty and facultative solutions for cedants and intermediaries.
