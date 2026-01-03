Capitol Federal Financial (NASDAQ:CFFN) Shares Pass Above 200-Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

Shares of Capitol Federal Financial (NASDAQ:CFFN – Get Free Report) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $6.35 and traded as high as $6.87. Capitol Federal Financial shares last traded at $6.81, with a volume of 790,766 shares traded.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on CFFN shares. Zacks Research raised Capitol Federal Financial to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 4th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Capitol Federal Financial in a research note on Monday. Finally, Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Capitol Federal Financial in a research note on Wednesday, October 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $7.00 price objective for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.00.

Capitol Federal Financial Stock Performance

The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $6.61 and its 200 day moving average is $6.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $879.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.87 and a beta of 0.69.

Capitol Federal Financial (NASDAQ:CFFN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 29th. The savings and loans company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14. The company had revenue of $54.57 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $53.46 million. Capitol Federal Financial had a net margin of 16.19% and a return on equity of 6.54%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.09 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Capitol Federal Financial will post 0.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Capitol Federal Financial Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 9th will be given a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 9th. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.4%. Capitol Federal Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 65.38%.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Rick C. Jackson acquired 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 31st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $6.05 per share, with a total value of $48,400.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the executive vice president directly owned 156,752 shares in the company, valued at approximately $948,349.60. The trade was a 5.38% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 2.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Capitol Federal Financial

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Capitol Federal Financial by 72.0% during the 3rd quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 4,926 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 2,062 shares during the last quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Capitol Federal Financial by 474.6% during the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 5,763 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 4,760 shares during the period. Hantz Financial Services Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Capitol Federal Financial by 450.4% in the 2nd quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 7,403 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 6,058 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Capitol Federal Financial by 180.5% during the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 8,501 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 5,470 shares during the period. Finally, Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in shares of Capitol Federal Financial during the 1st quarter worth $59,000. 88.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Capitol Federal Financial Company Profile

Capitol Federal Financial, Inc is a bank holding company headquartered in Kansas City, Missouri. Through its principal subsidiary, Capitol Federal Savings Bank, the company provides a range of retail and commercial banking products and services. These offerings include checking and savings accounts, certificates of deposit, home equity lines of credit and other consumer loan products. In addition, Capitol Federal Financial operates an active mortgage origination business, making residential mortgage loans both for its own portfolio and for sale in the secondary market.

Established in 1893, Capitol Federal has grown into one of the nation’s largest mutual savings banks, emphasizing long-term customer relationships and conservative credit practices.

