Forward Air (NASDAQ:FWRD) Share Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

Forward Air Corporation (NASDAQ:FWRD – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $25.45 and traded as high as $25.67. Forward Air shares last traded at $25.00, with a volume of 383,491 shares changing hands.

A number of brokerages recently commented on FWRD. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Forward Air in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on Forward Air from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 17th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Forward Air in a report on Thursday, November 6th. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Forward Air from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 11th. Finally, Zacks Research upgraded shares of Forward Air from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.67.

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $22.94 and a 200 day moving average of $25.46. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.73. The stock has a market cap of $785.26 million, a PE ratio of -6.53 and a beta of 1.37.

Forward Air (NASDAQ:FWRD – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The transportation company reported ($0.52) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by ($0.39). Forward Air had a negative net margin of 4.64% and a negative return on equity of 33.13%. The business had revenue of $631.76 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $645.45 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($2.62) EPS. Forward Air’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Forward Air Corporation will post -0.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Forward Air by 26.9% during the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,499 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 530 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in shares of Forward Air by 207.0% during the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,600 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 1,753 shares in the last quarter. AlphaQuest LLC lifted its position in shares of Forward Air by 541.5% in the third quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 3,015 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 2,545 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its stake in shares of Forward Air by 34.1% during the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 3,105 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 790 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Forward Air in the 2nd quarter valued at $107,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.03% of the company’s stock.

Forward Air Corporation is a leading North American provider of expedited ground transportation and related logistics services, specializing in time-sensitive shipments. The company offers a comprehensive suite of solutions including less-than-truckload (LTL) expedited freight, consolidation and distribution services, container drayage, and final-mile delivery. By integrating transportation management with warehousing, inventory control, and technology-driven tracking, Forward Air supports customers across a variety of industries such as manufacturing, retail, automotive and chemicals.

Founded in 1981 and headquartered in Greeneville, Tennessee, Forward Air has developed a broad network of service centers, terminals and rail ramps throughout the United States, Canada and Puerto Rico.

