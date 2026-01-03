Silicon Motion Technology (NASDAQ:SIMO) Stock Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

Silicon Motion Technology Corporation (NASDAQ:SIMO – Get Free Report)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $84.52 and traded as high as $93.00. Silicon Motion Technology shares last traded at $92.70, with a volume of 227,895 shares traded.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently commented on SIMO. Zacks Research cut shares of Silicon Motion Technology from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 24th. B. Riley increased their price objective on Silicon Motion Technology from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 24th. Wall Street Zen raised Silicon Motion Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 8th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $110.00 price target on shares of Silicon Motion Technology in a research note on Monday, November 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Silicon Motion Technology from $85.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 3rd. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Silicon Motion Technology currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $111.25.

Get Silicon Motion Technology alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on Silicon Motion Technology

Silicon Motion Technology Trading Up 1.1%

Silicon Motion Technology Dividend Announcement

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $90.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $84.69. The company has a market cap of $3.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.22, a PEG ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.05.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.1%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 6th. Silicon Motion Technology’s payout ratio is presently 68.38%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Hsbc Holdings PLC acquired a new stake in Silicon Motion Technology during the 1st quarter worth about $238,000. Vident Advisory LLC grew its holdings in Silicon Motion Technology by 26.5% during the first quarter. Vident Advisory LLC now owns 9,296 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $470,000 after acquiring an additional 1,950 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in Silicon Motion Technology by 87.6% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 69,660 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $3,522,000 after acquiring an additional 32,527 shares in the last quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. lifted its holdings in Silicon Motion Technology by 2.9% in the first quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 646,264 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $32,675,000 after acquiring an additional 18,054 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in Silicon Motion Technology by 155.0% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 73,988 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $3,741,000 after purchasing an additional 44,976 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.02% of the company’s stock.

Silicon Motion Technology Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Silicon Motion Technology Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and markets NAND flash controllers for solid-state storage devices. The company offers controllers for computing-grade solid state drives (SSDs), which are used in PCs and other client devices; enterprise-grade SSDs used in data centers; eMMC and UFS mobile embedded storage for use in smartphones and IoT devices; flash memory cards and flash drives for use in expandable storage; and specialized SSDs that are used in industrial, commercial, and automotive applications.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Silicon Motion Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Silicon Motion Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.