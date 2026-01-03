Grey Ledge Advisors LLC Has $7.81 Million Stock Position in PIMCO Multi Sector Bond Active ETF $PYLD

Grey Ledge Advisors LLC raised its stake in PIMCO Multi Sector Bond Active ETF (NYSEARCA:PYLD – Free Report) by 11.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 290,859 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 30,803 shares during the period. PIMCO Multi Sector Bond Active ETF comprises 1.8% of Grey Ledge Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Grey Ledge Advisors LLC’s holdings in PIMCO Multi Sector Bond Active ETF were worth $7,806,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC raised its stake in shares of PIMCO Multi Sector Bond Active ETF by 82.2% during the second quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC now owns 1,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 481 shares in the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. bought a new position in PIMCO Multi Sector Bond Active ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $32,000. MTM Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in PIMCO Multi Sector Bond Active ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $60,000. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in PIMCO Multi Sector Bond Active ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $130,000. Finally, Redwood Park Advisors LLC raised its position in PIMCO Multi Sector Bond Active ETF by 38.7% during the 2nd quarter. Redwood Park Advisors LLC now owns 5,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,000 after purchasing an additional 1,536 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of PYLD stock opened at $26.71 on Friday. PIMCO Multi Sector Bond Active ETF has a twelve month low of $25.42 and a twelve month high of $27.04. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.66.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 31st will be given a $0.13 dividend. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 31st. This is a boost from PIMCO Multi Sector Bond Active ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.11.

The PIMCO Multisector Bond Active Exchange-Traded Fund (PYLD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund actively manages a multi-sector portfolio of fixed income instruments issued by various US and non-US public or private-sector entities. The fund has no maturity and credit rating limitations. PYLD was launched on Jun 21, 2023 and is managed by PIMCO.

