Independence Gold (CVE:IGO) Shares Down 12.5% – What’s Next?

Independence Gold Corp. (CVE:IGO – Get Free Report) shares traded down 12.5% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as C$0.10 and last traded at C$0.11. 519,499 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 14% from the average session volume of 457,642 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.12.

Independence Gold Stock Down 4.8%

The company has a current ratio of 3.35, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.41. The stock has a market cap of C$22.47 million, a P/E ratio of -3.33 and a beta of -1.99. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of C$0.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$0.13.

About Independence Gold

(Get Free Report)

Independence Gold Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of precious metal properties in Canada and North America. It explores for gold and silver deposits. The company holds 100% interest in the 3Ts Project comprising six claim groups and consist of seventy mineral claims covering an approximately 8,840 hectares located in the Nechako Plateau region of central British Columbia; and the Laidman Project comprising six mineral tenures covering an approximately 10,800 hectares located in the British Columbia.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Independence Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Independence Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.