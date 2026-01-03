ASE Technology (NYSE:ASX) Rating Lowered to “Strong Sell” at Zacks Research

ASE Technology (NYSE:ASX – Get Free Report) was downgraded by equities researchers at Zacks Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report released on Thursday,Zacks.com reports.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of ASE Technology in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of ASE Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 27th. Nomura Securities upgraded ASE Technology to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 30th. Finally, Nomura upgraded ASE Technology from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has issued a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy”.

ASE Technology Stock Up 4.7%

NYSE ASX opened at $16.85 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.45. ASE Technology has a 52 week low of $6.94 and a 52 week high of $16.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.13. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $15.16 and a 200-day moving average of $12.28.

ASE Technology (NYSE:ASX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The semiconductor company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.03. ASE Technology had a net margin of 5.61% and a return on equity of 10.67%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that ASE Technology will post 0.76 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its position in ASE Technology by 154.3% during the second quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 2,746 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,666 shares during the period. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ASE Technology by 1,704.8% during the 3rd quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 2,653 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 2,506 shares during the period. WealthCollab LLC boosted its position in shares of ASE Technology by 55.2% during the 2nd quarter. WealthCollab LLC now owns 4,850 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 1,726 shares in the last quarter. MAI Capital Management increased its stake in ASE Technology by 2,409.6% in the second quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 4,969 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 4,771 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its position in ASE Technology by 537.5% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 4,928 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 4,155 shares in the last quarter. 6.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About ASE Technology

ASE Technology Holding Co, Ltd. (NYSE: ASX), commonly referred to as ASE, is a Taiwan-based provider of semiconductor assembly and testing services. The company focuses on back-end semiconductor manufacturing and related services that prepare integrated circuits and other semiconductor devices for final use. Its core activities include advanced IC packaging, final testing, wafer probing, and related engineering and supply-chain support for semiconductor customers.

ASE offers a range of products and technical capabilities designed to meet increasingly complex packaging and system-in-package requirements.

