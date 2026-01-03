PDS Planning Inc Takes Position in JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF $JCPB

PDS Planning Inc purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF (BATS:JCPB – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 37,742 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,795,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. TruWealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. TruWealth Advisors LLC now owns 96,712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,551,000 after purchasing an additional 1,186 shares in the last quarter. Apella Capital LLC boosted its position in JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF by 996.2% in the third quarter. Apella Capital LLC now owns 232,771 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,143,000 after buying an additional 211,536 shares in the last quarter. 5T Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF by 26.8% during the third quarter. 5T Wealth LLC now owns 158,439 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,534,000 after buying an additional 33,509 shares during the last quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF by 203.4% during the third quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 148,719 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,072,000 after buying an additional 99,702 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Continuum Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF by 8.4% during the third quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 603,539 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,698,000 after buying an additional 46,660 shares in the last quarter.

JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF Stock Up 3.8%

BATS JCPB opened at $47.33 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $6.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.35 and a beta of 0.24. JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $45.51 and a twelve month high of $48.54. The business’s fifty day moving average is $47.55 and its 200 day moving average is $47.28.

JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF Profile

The JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF (JCPB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg Global Aggregate Bond index. The fund is an actively-managed ETF consisting of a broad array of fixed income securities. JCPB was launched on Jan 28, 2019 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

