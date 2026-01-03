Vanguard Total International Bond ETF $BNDX is PDS Planning Inc’s 8th Largest Position

PDS Planning Inc lifted its holdings in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDX – Free Report) by 3.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 928,504 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 33,844 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total International Bond ETF accounts for about 3.2% of PDS Planning Inc’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. PDS Planning Inc’s holdings in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF were worth $45,924,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 242,242,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,993,415,000 after acquiring an additional 11,725,325 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 9.2% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 69,168,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,424,514,000 after acquiring an additional 5,802,878 shares in the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 36,224.0% in the 2nd quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,571,741 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,327,000 after buying an additional 2,564,661 shares during the last quarter. TIAA Trust National Association bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at $99,370,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 36.8% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 7,253,882 shares of the company’s stock worth $359,140,000 after buying an additional 1,953,174 shares in the last quarter.
Vanguard Total International Bond ETF Stock Performance
Shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF stock opened at $48.31 on Friday. Vanguard Total International Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $48.20 and a twelve month high of $49.93. The company’s 50 day moving average is $49.24 and its 200 day moving average is $49.34.
Vanguard Total International Bond ETF Increases Dividend
Vanguard Total International Bond ETF Profile
The Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (BNDX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an investment-grade, non-USD denominated bond index, hedged against currency fluctuations for US investors. BNDX was launched on Jun 4, 2013 and is managed by Vanguard.
