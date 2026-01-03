GAM Holding AG Has $5.69 Million Stake in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. $AJG

GAM Holding AG boosted its stake in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG – Free Report) by 46.5% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 18,377 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 5,830 shares during the quarter. GAM Holding AG’s holdings in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. were worth $5,692,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in AJG. J.Safra Asset Management Corp lifted its stake in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 209.1% in the second quarter. J.Safra Asset Management Corp now owns 102 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the period. AlphaQuest LLC acquired a new position in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Rakuten Securities Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 650.0% in the 2nd quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. now owns 105 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Steph & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. during the second quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Central Pacific Bank Trust Division raised its stake in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 40.6% during the third quarter. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division now owns 135 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.53% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AJG opened at $255.68 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $253.00 and its 200 day moving average is $285.23. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. has a 12-month low of $236.34 and a 12-month high of $351.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The stock has a market cap of $65.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.22 and a beta of 0.67.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. ( NYSE:AJG Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 30th. The financial services provider reported $2.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.51 by ($0.19). The business had revenue of $3.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.34 billion. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. had a return on equity of 11.98% and a net margin of 13.58%.The business’s quarterly revenue was up 20.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.26 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. will post 11.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 19th. Investors of record on Friday, December 5th were given a $0.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 5th. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.0%. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.86%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Mizuho began coverage on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in a report on Monday, December 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $276.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $344.00 to $328.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 22nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price target on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $275.00 to $272.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 18th. Morgan Stanley set a $300.00 price objective on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in a research note on Friday, December 19th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in a research note on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have assigned a Buy rating, nine have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $302.22.

In other news, CFO Douglas K. Howell sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $258.05, for a total value of $1,290,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 95,777 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,715,254.85. This represents a 4.96% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Walter D. Bay sold 15,850 shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.00, for a total value of $4,041,750.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel directly owned 79,549 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,284,995. The trade was a 16.61% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last three months, insiders sold 32,100 shares of company stock worth $8,243,865. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co is a global insurance brokerage and risk management firm headquartered in Rolling Meadows, Illinois. Founded in 1927 by Arthur J. Gallagher, the company has grown from a regional broker into an international professional services organization that arranges insurance, provides consulting and designs risk-transfer solutions for commercial, industrial, public sector and individual clients.

The company’s core activities include property and casualty insurance brokerage, employee benefits consulting and administration, and a range of risk management services.

