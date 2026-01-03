Three Bridge Wealth Advisors LLC Invests $1.36 Million in Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc. $ACRS

Three Bridge Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACRS – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 714,823 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,358,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CRA Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in Aclaris Therapeutics during the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Aclaris Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Police & Firemen s Retirement System of New Jersey purchased a new stake in Aclaris Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new stake in Aclaris Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. raised its position in Aclaris Therapeutics by 10.5% in the second quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 277,259 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $394,000 after purchasing an additional 26,454 shares during the period. 98.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Aclaris Therapeutics alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on ACRS shares. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 target price on shares of Aclaris Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, October 20th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Aclaris Therapeutics in a research report on Monday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Aclaris Therapeutics has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $9.75.

Aclaris Therapeutics Stock Down 4.3%

Shares of ACRS opened at $2.88 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $312.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.09 and a beta of 0.41. The business’s 50 day moving average is $2.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.11. Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $1.05 and a 52-week high of $3.47.

Aclaris Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACRS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $3.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.59 million. Aclaris Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 900.01% and a negative return on equity of 39.73%. On average, equities analysts expect that Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc. will post -0.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Aclaris Therapeutics Company Profile

(Free Report)

Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc (NASDAQ:ACRS) is a clinical?stage biopharmaceutical company focused on discovering, developing and commercializing novel small?molecule therapies for dermatologic diseases and related rare disorders. The company’s pipeline includes several product candidates designed to address chronic inflammatory skin conditions and non?melanoma skin lesions. Lead programs include ATI?50002, a topical agent in late?stage development for molluscum contagiosum removal; ATI?50003 for common wart resolution; ATI?1501, an oral JAK1/2 inhibitor targeting pruritic disorders; and ATI?450, an oral MK2 inhibitor for inflammatory indications.

Founded in 2016 and headquartered in Malvern, Pennsylvania, Aclaris leverages proprietary chemistry platforms and translational research capabilities to advance multiple clinical and preclinical candidates.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ACRS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACRS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Aclaris Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aclaris Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.