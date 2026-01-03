PDS Planning Inc Grows Holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF $BND

PDS Planning Inc raised its holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND – Free Report) by 4.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 220,092 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,077 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF comprises approximately 1.1% of PDS Planning Inc’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding. PDS Planning Inc’s holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF were worth $16,368,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of BND. Financial Gravity Companies Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $34,000. Painted Porch Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 688.7% during the second quarter. Painted Porch Advisors LLC now owns 489 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 427 shares during the period. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 69.8% during the second quarter. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 494 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 189.3% in the second quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 567 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 371 shares during the period. Finally, Elevation Point Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF in the second quarter valued at about $44,000.

Get Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF alerts:

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Trading Down 0.0%

NASDAQ BND opened at $74.04 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $74.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $73.97. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF has a 12-month low of $71.10 and a 12-month high of $75.15.

About Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF

The Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (BND) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a broad, market-value-weighted index of US dollar-denominated, investment-grade, taxable, fixed-income securities with maturities of at least one year. BND was launched on Apr 3, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BND? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.