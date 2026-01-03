MACOM Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:MTSI) Upgraded at Zacks Research

Zacks Research upgraded shares of MACOM Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:MTSI – Free Report) from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating in a report issued on Wednesday morning,Zacks.com reports.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Truist Financial boosted their price target on MACOM Technology Solutions from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 19th. TD Cowen upped their price objective on MACOM Technology Solutions from $150.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 7th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on shares of MACOM Technology Solutions from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 6th. Benchmark boosted their target price on MACOM Technology Solutions from $160.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 7th. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded MACOM Technology Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, December 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have issued a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $174.50.

Get MACOM Technology Solutions alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on MACOM Technology Solutions

MACOM Technology Solutions Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:MTSI opened at $174.96 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.98, a current ratio of 3.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $168.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $145.46. MACOM Technology Solutions has a fifty-two week low of $84.00 and a fifty-two week high of $190.95. The company has a market cap of $13.11 billion, a PE ratio of -216.00, a P/E/G ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 1.43.

MACOM Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:MTSI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The semiconductor company reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.01. MACOM Technology Solutions had a positive return on equity of 14.38% and a negative net margin of 5.60%.The business had revenue of $261.17 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $260.16 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.73 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. MACOM Technology Solutions has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 0.980-1.020 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that MACOM Technology Solutions will post 2.43 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other MACOM Technology Solutions news, CEO Stephen G. Daly sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.16, for a total value of $3,463,200.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 54,217 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,388,215.72. This trade represents a 26.95% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Susan Ocampo sold 121,067 shares of MACOM Technology Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.07, for a total value of $23,011,204.69. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 4,478,323 shares in the company, valued at approximately $851,194,852.61. This represents a 2.63% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold 1,390,384 shares of company stock worth $215,648,735 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 16.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of MACOM Technology Solutions

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MTSI. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Hantz Financial Services Inc. grew its holdings in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions by 174.0% in the 2nd quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 211 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions by 75.6% during the 3rd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 216 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC boosted its position in MACOM Technology Solutions by 108.7% in the third quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 288 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its stake in MACOM Technology Solutions by 282.4% during the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 325 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.14% of the company’s stock.

MACOM Technology Solutions Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

MACOM Technology Solutions is a semiconductor company specializing in high-performance analog, microwave, millimeter-wave and photonic semiconductor solutions. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, switches, modulators, detectors and integrated circuits designed to optimize signal integrity, power management and data transmission. MACOM’s offerings address both digital and optical domains, providing critical building blocks for next-generation communications infrastructure.

The company’s solutions serve a diverse set of end markets, including wireless and wireline telecom, data centers, satellite communications, aerospace and defense, industrial and automotive applications.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for MACOM Technology Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MACOM Technology Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.