GAM Holding AG Increases Stake in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. $PANW

GAM Holding AG boosted its stake in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW – Free Report) by 28.6% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 19,770 shares of the network technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,400 shares during the quarter. GAM Holding AG’s holdings in Palo Alto Networks were worth $4,026,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,742 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $558,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Mattern Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Palo Alto Networks by 2.9% during the third quarter. Mattern Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,692 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $345,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. St. Clair Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. St. Clair Advisors LLC now owns 15,800 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $3,233,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC. raised its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC. now owns 2,467 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $496,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, Sequent Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Sequent Asset Management LLC now owns 1,306 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $266,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.82% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PANW has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $240.00 target price (up previously from $236.00) on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research report on Thursday, November 20th. Northland Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $177.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 20th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $225.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 17th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 target price (up previously from $235.00) on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a report on Tuesday, November 11th. Finally, HSBC downgraded Palo Alto Networks from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating and set a $157.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, November 20th. Thirty-one research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, nine have issued a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Palo Alto Networks has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $226.20.

Palo Alto Networks Price Performance

NASDAQ:PANW opened at $179.37 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $196.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of $196.58. The stock has a market cap of $125.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 113.53, a PEG ratio of 4.39 and a beta of 0.76. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a 1-year low of $144.15 and a 1-year high of $223.61.

Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 20th. The network technology company reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.04. Palo Alto Networks had a return on equity of 17.05% and a net margin of 11.69%.The business had revenue of $2.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.46 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.56 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. will post 1.76 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Palo Alto Networks news, Director James J. Goetz sold 12,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.33, for a total value of $2,441,625.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 75,184 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,685,690.72. This represents a 14.26% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Dipak Golechha sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.18, for a total transaction of $940,900.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 155,119 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,190,293.42. The trade was a 3.12% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold 381,222 shares of company stock valued at $78,762,727 over the last 90 days. 1.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Palo Alto Networks

Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ: PANW) is a cybersecurity company founded in 2005 and headquartered in Santa Clara, California. The firm develops a broad suite of security products and services designed to prevent successful cyberattacks and protect enterprise networks, clouds, and endpoints. Built around a platform strategy, its offerings target threat prevention, detection, response and governance across hybrid and multi-cloud environments.

The company’s product portfolio includes next?generation firewalls as a core on?premises capability, alongside cloud?delivered security services and software for securing public and private clouds.

