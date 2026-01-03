GAM Holding AG Has $6.55 Million Stock Position in The Progressive Corporation $PGR

GAM Holding AG trimmed its holdings in shares of The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR – Free Report) by 12.4% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 26,519 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 3,747 shares during the quarter. GAM Holding AG’s holdings in Progressive were worth $6,549,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in PGR. New York Life Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Progressive by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC now owns 87,760 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $23,420,000 after acquiring an additional 1,192 shares during the period. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Progressive during the 2nd quarter worth $306,000. Wakefield Asset Management LLLP lifted its position in shares of Progressive by 199.0% during the 2nd quarter. Wakefield Asset Management LLLP now owns 9,411 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,511,000 after buying an additional 6,263 shares during the last quarter. VIRGINIA RETIREMENT SYSTEMS ET Al acquired a new stake in Progressive in the second quarter valued at about $13,583,000. Finally, Mather Group LLC. grew its position in Progressive by 40.6% in the third quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 16,840 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $4,159,000 after acquiring an additional 4,865 shares during the last quarter. 85.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Progressive news, insider Steven Broz sold 1,345 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.29, for a total transaction of $307,050.05. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 27,698 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,323,176.42. This trade represents a 4.63% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO John P. Sauerland sold 5,000 shares of Progressive stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.48, for a total value of $1,142,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 223,024 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,956,523.52. This trade represents a 2.19% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold 9,034 shares of company stock valued at $2,047,481 in the last three months. 0.34% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Progressive Trading Down 6.9%

Shares of PGR stock opened at $212.11 on Friday. The Progressive Corporation has a 1-year low of $199.90 and a 1-year high of $292.99. The company has a current ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The stock has a market cap of $124.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.64, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.34. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $222.97 and a 200-day moving average of $237.91.

Progressive (NYSE:PGR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 15th. The insurance provider reported $4.45 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.04 by ($0.59). The company had revenue of $21.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.64 billion. Progressive had a net margin of 12.57% and a return on equity of 33.88%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.58 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that The Progressive Corporation will post 14.68 earnings per share for the current year.

Progressive Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 2nd. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.2%. Progressive’s dividend payout ratio is 2.19%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PGR has been the subject of a number of research reports. Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of Progressive from $350.00 to $348.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 9th. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on shares of Progressive from $275.00 to $273.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 1st. HSBC set a $259.00 target price on shares of Progressive and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 17th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Progressive from $242.00 to $247.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 23rd. Finally, William Blair downgraded Progressive from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have given a Buy rating, thirteen have assigned a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Progressive presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $264.98.

About Progressive

Progressive Corporation is a large U.S.-based property and casualty insurer that primarily underwrites personal auto insurance along with a broad suite of related products. Its offerings include coverage for private passenger automobiles, commercial auto fleets, motorcycles, boats and recreational vehicles, as well as homeowners, renters, umbrella and other specialty P&C products. Progressive also provides claims handling, risk management and related services to individual and commercial policyholders.

The company distributes its products through a mix of direct channels—online and by phone—and an extensive independent agent network.

