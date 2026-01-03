Church & Dwight Co., Inc. $CHD Shares Bought by GAM Holding AG

GAM Holding AG boosted its position in shares of Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD – Free Report) by 35.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 36,857 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,613 shares during the quarter. GAM Holding AG’s holdings in Church & Dwight were worth $3,230,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. True Wealth Design LLC increased its position in shares of Church & Dwight by 935.5% in the third quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Church & Dwight during the second quarter worth about $45,000. Kennebec Savings Bank grew its position in Church & Dwight by 49.7% in the third quarter. Kennebec Savings Bank now owns 675 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 224 shares during the period. CYBER HORNET ETFs LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Church & Dwight in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Finally, State of Wyoming purchased a new stake in shares of Church & Dwight in the 1st quarter valued at $69,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.60% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Church & Dwight from $108.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 25th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $102.00 target price on shares of Church & Dwight in a report on Tuesday, December 16th. Barclays set a $82.00 price target on shares of Church & Dwight and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 4th. Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of Church & Dwight from $120.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Oppenheimer set a $100.00 target price on shares of Church & Dwight and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 21st. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have issued a Hold rating and four have given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $99.47.

Church & Dwight Stock Down 1.5%

Shares of NYSE CHD opened at $82.61 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 0.46. Church & Dwight Co., Inc. has a 52 week low of $81.33 and a 52 week high of $116.46. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $84.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $89.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 31st. The company reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.08. Church & Dwight had a net margin of 12.74% and a return on equity of 19.32%. The company had revenue of $1.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.54 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.79 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. Church & Dwight has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 0.830-0.83 EPS and its FY 2025 guidance at 3.490-3.49 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Church & Dwight Co., Inc. will post 3.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Church & Dwight Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 14th were paid a dividend of $0.295 per share. This represents a $1.18 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 14th. Church & Dwight’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 37.11%.

About Church & Dwight

(Free Report)

Church & Dwight Co, Inc is a U.S.-based consumer products company best known for its Arm & Hammer baking soda business. Founded in 1846 with the manufacture and marketing of sodium bicarbonate, the company has grown into a diversified maker and marketer of household, personal care and specialty products. Church & Dwight is publicly traded on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker CHD and is headquartered in Ewing, New Jersey.

The company’s portfolio spans a range of categories including household cleaning and laundry, oral care, personal care, sexual wellness and health & wellness.

Featured Articles

