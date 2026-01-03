Values First Advisors Inc. Has $3.20 Million Stock Holdings in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF $SGOV

Values First Advisors Inc. raised its position in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOV – Free Report) by 153.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 31,746 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 19,213 shares during the period. iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF comprises approximately 1.7% of Values First Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Values First Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF were worth $3,197,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SGOV. Grove Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF in the second quarter worth about $40,000. Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $57,000. Clayton Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $60,000. Ameriflex Group Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF by 396.8% during the 2nd quarter. Ameriflex Group Inc. now owns 626 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, Clarity Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $72,000.

iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF Stock Up 0.0%

Shares of SGOV stock opened at $100.41 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $100.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $100.53. iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $100.27 and a 52-week high of $100.74.

iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF Profile

The iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF (SGOV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value weighted index of US Treasurys maturing in less than or equal to three months. SGOV was launched on May 26, 2020 and is managed by BlackRock.

