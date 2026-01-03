Iconic Minerals (CVE:ICM) Reaches New 12-Month High – Here’s Why

Iconic Minerals Ltd. (CVE:ICM – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Thursday . The company traded as high as C$0.33 and last traded at C$0.26, with a volume of 5181174 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$0.27.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$0.12 and its 200-day moving average price is C$0.09. The company has a market capitalization of C$25.66 million, a PE ratio of -13.00 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 145.42.

Iconic Minerals Ltd., a mineral exploration company, engages in the acquisition and exploration of gold and lithium properties in Nevada and Canada. The company holds a 50% interest in the Midas South located in Elko County, Nevada; and 50% interests in the New Pass project located in Churchill County, Nevada. It also holds a 100% interest in the Bonnie Claire property located in Nevada; and holds a 100% interest in the Grass Valley lithium property located in Lander County, Nevada. The company was formerly known as Bonaventure Enterprises Inc and changed its name to Iconic Minerals Ltd.

