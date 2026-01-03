Prepared Retirement Institute LLC Has $4.98 Million Stock Holdings in Franklin International Core Dividend Tilt Index ETF $DIVI

Prepared Retirement Institute LLC grew its holdings in Franklin International Core Dividend Tilt Index ETF (NYSEARCA:DIVI – Free Report) by 16.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 133,508 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,285 shares during the period. Franklin International Core Dividend Tilt Index ETF makes up about 2.6% of Prepared Retirement Institute LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Prepared Retirement Institute LLC’s holdings in Franklin International Core Dividend Tilt Index ETF were worth $4,981,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in Franklin International Core Dividend Tilt Index ETF by 138.4% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,519,906 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,169,000 after buying an additional 882,367 shares in the last quarter. Orion Porfolio Solutions LLC raised its stake in Franklin International Core Dividend Tilt Index ETF by 801.0% during the second quarter. Orion Porfolio Solutions LLC now owns 413,451 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,735,000 after acquiring an additional 367,565 shares in the last quarter. Baron Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Franklin International Core Dividend Tilt Index ETF by 93.8% in the second quarter. Baron Wealth Management LLC now owns 678,704 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,189,000 after acquiring an additional 328,437 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its stake in shares of Franklin International Core Dividend Tilt Index ETF by 755.1% in the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 328,722 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,713,000 after purchasing an additional 290,281 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC boosted its stake in shares of Franklin International Core Dividend Tilt Index ETF by 31.3% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,090,174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,674,000 after purchasing an additional 259,683 shares in the last quarter.

Franklin International Core Dividend Tilt Index ETF Price Performance

DIVI stock opened at $39.39 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $38.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $37.17. The stock has a market cap of $2.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.82 and a beta of 0.71. Franklin International Core Dividend Tilt Index ETF has a 1 year low of $28.70 and a 1 year high of $39.42.

About Franklin International Core Dividend Tilt Index ETF

The fund invests at least 80% of its assets in the component securities of the index and in depositary receipts representing such securities. The index is based on the Morningstar® Developed Markets ex-North America Target Market Exposure Index and is constructed by applying an optimization process to the Parent Index that aims to deliver a higher dividend yield than the Parent Index, while limiting expected tracking error to the Parent Index.

