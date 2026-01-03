SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF $SPYG Holdings Decreased by Prepared Retirement Institute LLC

Prepared Retirement Institute LLC lowered its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG – Free Report) by 25.4% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 96,475 shares of the company’s stock after selling 32,844 shares during the quarter. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF accounts for about 5.3% of Prepared Retirement Institute LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Prepared Retirement Institute LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $10,083,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 77.6% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,227,943 shares of the company’s stock valued at $974,928,000 after purchasing an additional 4,470,135 shares in the last quarter. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 2,711.7% during the second quarter. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. now owns 3,236,291 shares of the company’s stock worth $308,404,000 after buying an additional 3,121,192 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 662.1% during the second quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 2,059,594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $196,320,000 after buying an additional 1,789,329 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 12.8% in the 2nd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 9,853,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $938,988,000 after acquiring an additional 1,120,425 shares during the period. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $99,999,000.

Get SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF alerts:

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of SPYG stock opened at $106.75 on Friday. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $68.65 and a fifty-two week high of $109.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.87 billion, a PE ratio of 32.28 and a beta of 1.11. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $106.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $102.15.

About SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF

SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Growth ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index tracks the performance of exchange traded the equity securities. The SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF matches the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Growth Index (the Index). The S&P 500 Growth Index measures the performance of the growth sector in the United States equity market. The selection universe for the S&P 500 Index includes all the United States common equities.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPYG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.