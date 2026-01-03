Pictet North America Advisors SA Has $4.71 Million Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF $EWL

Pictet North America Advisors SA raised its stake in iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF (NYSEARCA:EWL – Free Report) by 103.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 85,317 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 43,331 shares during the period. Pictet North America Advisors SA’s holdings in iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF were worth $4,713,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in EWL. ABC Arbitrage SA bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $635,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF by 6.7% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 168,171 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $9,217,000 after acquiring an additional 10,628 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF by 4.6% in the second quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 7,695 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $422,000 after acquiring an additional 341 shares during the period. Creative Planning boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF by 6.9% in the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 45,624 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,501,000 after acquiring an additional 2,953 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its position in iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF by 9,771.2% during the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,278,219 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $70,059,000 after purchasing an additional 1,265,270 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.30% of the company’s stock.

iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF Stock Performance

iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF stock opened at $60.34 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $57.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $56.01. iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF has a 52-week low of $45.81 and a 52-week high of $60.60. The firm has a market cap of $1.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.82 and a beta of 0.81.

iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF Profile

iShares MSCI Switzerland Capped ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI Switzerland Capped Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI Switzerland 25/50 Index (the Index). The Index consists of stocks traded primarily on the Zurich Stock Exchange. The Index is a free-float adjusted market capitalization weighted index with a capping methodology applied to issuer weights so that no single issuer of a component exceeds 25% of the Index weight and all issuers with weight above 5% do not exceed 50% of the Index weight.

