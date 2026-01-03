Titan Global Capital Management USA LLC Decreases Stake in Ciena Corporation $CIEN

Titan Global Capital Management USA LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Ciena Corporation (NYSE:CIEN – Free Report) by 4.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 201,956 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 10,426 shares during the quarter. Ciena makes up about 4.3% of Titan Global Capital Management USA LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Titan Global Capital Management USA LLC’s holdings in Ciena were worth $29,419,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Mather Group LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Ciena during the third quarter worth $28,000. Salomon & Ludwin LLC acquired a new position in Ciena in the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. Bayforest Capital Ltd increased its holdings in Ciena by 34.7% in the 1st quarter. Bayforest Capital Ltd now owns 636 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP boosted its stake in shares of Ciena by 107.5% during the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 718 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 372 shares in the last quarter. Finally, True Wealth Design LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ciena by 3,663.6% during the third quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 414 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 403 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.99% of the company’s stock.

CIEN stock opened at $246.15 on Friday. Ciena Corporation has a one year low of $49.21 and a one year high of $248.50. The company has a market capitalization of $34.67 billion, a PE ratio of 289.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.13. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $207.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $144.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a current ratio of 2.73.

Ciena ( NYSE:CIEN Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, December 11th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.15. Ciena had a net margin of 2.59% and a return on equity of 8.38%. The company had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.29 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.54 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 20.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Ciena Corporation will post 1.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CIEN has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Ciena from $200.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 12th. Barclays lifted their price target on Ciena from $138.00 to $279.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 12th. BNP Paribas set a $185.00 price objective on shares of Ciena and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 13th. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Ciena from $120.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 12th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus set a $270.00 price target on shares of Ciena in a research report on Thursday, December 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have issued a Buy rating and seven have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $237.50.

In other Ciena news, Director Thomas Michael Nevens sold 8,554 shares of Ciena stock in a transaction on Monday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $224.66, for a total value of $1,921,741.64. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 9,422 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,116,746.52. This trade represents a 47.59% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Gary B. Smith sold 6,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $233.46, for a total value of $1,587,528.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 391,437 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $91,384,882.02. This trade represents a 1.71% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last quarter, insiders sold 43,565 shares of company stock valued at $8,897,954. Insiders own 0.93% of the company’s stock.

Ciena Corporation (NYSE: CIEN) is a global supplier of telecommunications networking equipment, software and services. The company develops high-capacity optical transport systems and packet-optical platforms that enable service providers, cloud operators and large enterprises to build, manage and scale their networks. Ciena’s product portfolio includes coherent optical solutions, packet networking platforms and a suite of network automation software designed to optimize bandwidth, reduce latency and simplify network operations.

In addition to hardware offerings, Ciena provides professional services and support, including network design, implementation and ongoing maintenance.

