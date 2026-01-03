Fastenal Company $FAST Shares Sold by Pictet North America Advisors SA

Pictet North America Advisors SA trimmed its position in Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST – Free Report) by 11.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 118,056 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,079 shares during the period. Pictet North America Advisors SA’s holdings in Fastenal were worth $5,789,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of FAST. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC increased its holdings in shares of Fastenal by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 6,276 shares of the company’s stock valued at $487,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Fastenal by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC now owns 3,407 shares of the company’s stock worth $264,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its position in Fastenal by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 5,308 shares of the company’s stock worth $260,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares during the last quarter. Rowlandmiller & PARTNERS.ADV raised its holdings in shares of Fastenal by 1.7% during the third quarter. Rowlandmiller & PARTNERS.ADV now owns 14,704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $721,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. boosted its position in shares of Fastenal by 71.6% during the third quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 611 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 255 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.38% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on FAST shares. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on Fastenal from $53.00 to $49.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 14th. Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed an “underperform” rating on shares of Fastenal in a research report on Monday. UBS Group upgraded shares of Fastenal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $45.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Monday, December 15th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $52.00 price target on shares of Fastenal and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 15th. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on Fastenal from $45.00 to $44.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have given a Buy rating, eight have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $48.73.

Shares of NASDAQ:FAST opened at $40.44 on Friday. Fastenal Company has a 52-week low of $35.31 and a 52-week high of $50.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 2.19 and a current ratio of 4.26. The company has a market cap of $46.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.79, a P/E/G ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 0.90. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $41.03 and its 200-day moving average is $44.36.

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 14th. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $2.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.13 billion. Fastenal had a net margin of 15.34% and a return on equity of 32.69%. Fastenal’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.26 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Fastenal Company will post 2.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 28th were given a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.2%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, October 28th. Fastenal’s dividend payout ratio is 82.24%.

In other news, Director Sarah N. Nielsen acquired 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 19th. The stock was bought at an average price of $39.60 per share, with a total value of $39,600.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director owned 5,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $198,000. This represents a 25.00% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Hsenghung Sam Hsu purchased 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $49.58 per share, for a total transaction of $49,580.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 10,000 shares in the company, valued at $495,800. The trade was a 11.11% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have acquired 3,000 shares of company stock valued at $131,630 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Fastenal (NASDAQ: FAST) is a wholesale distributor of industrial and construction supplies, best known for its broad assortment of fasteners such as bolts, nuts, screws and anchors. Founded in Winona, Minnesota, Fastenal has grown from a regional supplier into a national and international distributor serving a wide range of end markets, including manufacturing, construction, maintenance, repair and operations (MRO), and government customers. The company is publicly traded and operates through a network of locally staffed branches combined with national distribution capabilities.

Product offerings extend beyond fasteners to include tools, safety and personal protective equipment, power transmission components, cutting and welding supplies, janitorial and material handling items, and other industrial consumables.

