Grey Ledge Advisors LLC Sells 54,801 Shares of Global X U.S. Preferred ETF $PFFD

Grey Ledge Advisors LLC decreased its stake in Global X U.S. Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PFFD – Free Report) by 40.5% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 80,554 shares of the company’s stock after selling 54,801 shares during the quarter. Grey Ledge Advisors LLC’s holdings in Global X U.S. Preferred ETF were worth $1,565,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Orgel Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Global X U.S. Preferred ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $131,115,000. New York Life Investment Management LLC raised its position in Global X U.S. Preferred ETF by 562.4% during the second quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC now owns 1,848,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,815,000 after purchasing an additional 1,569,805 shares in the last quarter. Ocean Park Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Global X U.S. Preferred ETF during the third quarter worth about $10,883,000. Bank of Nova Scotia purchased a new position in shares of Global X U.S. Preferred ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $9,206,000. Finally, Global X Japan Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in Global X U.S. Preferred ETF by 11.6% in the second quarter. Global X Japan Co. Ltd. now owns 3,540,531 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,668,000 after buying an additional 367,420 shares in the last quarter.

Global X U.S. Preferred ETF Stock Up 1.2%

Shares of Global X U.S. Preferred ETF stock opened at $19.14 on Friday. Global X U.S. Preferred ETF has a 52-week low of $17.81 and a 52-week high of $20.15. The company has a fifty day moving average of $19.01 and a 200-day moving average of $19.18.

Global X U.S. Preferred ETF Profile

The Global X U.S. Preferred ETF (PFFD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US preferred stocks, selected and weighted by market value. PFFD was launched on Sep 11, 2017 and is managed by Global X.

