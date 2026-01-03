Usual (USUAL) 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $9.98 Million

Usual (USUAL) traded down 1.1% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on January 3rd. Usual has a market cap of $42.30 million and approximately $9.98 million worth of Usual was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Usual has traded up 4.5% against the US dollar. One Usual token can now be bought for approximately $0.0266 or 0.00000030 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

SolvBTC.BBN (SOLVBTC.BB) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $89,670.41 or 0.99697945 BTC.

SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $89,523.80 or 0.99864152 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

About Usual

Usual’s launch date was November 12th, 2024. Usual’s total supply is 1,599,346,631 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,587,808,505 tokens. The official message board for Usual is discord.usual.money. The official website for Usual is usual.money. Usual’s official Twitter account is @usualmoney.

Buying and Selling Usual

According to CryptoCompare, “Usual (USUAL) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2024and operates on the Ethereum platform. Usual has a current supply of 1,599,288,498.22681547 with 1,587,751,373.04675112 in circulation. The last known price of Usual is 0.02749905 USD and is up 2.14 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 158 active market(s) with $11,160,934.57 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://usual.money/.”

