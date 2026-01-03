KickToken One Day Trading Volume Hits $0.42 (KICK)

KickToken (KICK) traded down 0.1% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on January 3rd. One KickToken token can now be bought for approximately $0.0011 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges. KickToken has a market cap of $133.81 thousand and approximately $0.42 worth of KickToken was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, KickToken has traded down 8.3% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get KickToken alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.80 or 0.00002005 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.49 or 0.00011704 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0548 or 0.00000061 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00000999 BTC.

Prom (PROM) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $7.92 or 0.00008837 BTC.

Hermez Network (HEZ) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.52 or 0.00003918 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000112 BTC.

STP (STPT) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0567 or 0.00000063 BTC.

KickToken Profile

KickToken is a token. It was first traded on July 26th, 2017. KickToken’s total supply is 121,342,749 tokens and its circulating supply is 121,342,748 tokens. KickToken’s official Twitter account is @kickexcom. KickToken’s official website is kickex.com. KickToken’s official message board is medium.com/@kickecosystem. The Reddit community for KickToken is https://reddit.com/r/kickico_platform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

KickToken Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “KickToken (KICK) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. KickToken has a current supply of 121,342,748.70529233. The last known price of KickToken is 0.00110274 USD and is down -0.11 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 17 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://kickex.com/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as KickToken directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade KickToken should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy KickToken using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for KickToken Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for KickToken and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.