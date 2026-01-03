NikolAI Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $12.03 Thousand (NIKO)

NikolAI (NIKO) traded 13.8% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on January 3rd. One NikolAI token can now be bought for $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, NikolAI has traded 17% higher against the US dollar. NikolAI has a market cap of $592.93 thousand and approximately $12.03 thousand worth of NikolAI was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

NikolAI Token Profile

NikolAI launched on October 31st, 2024. NikolAI’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens. NikolAI’s official Twitter account is @nikolaitoncoin. NikolAI’s official website is nikolai.meme.

NikolAI Token Trading

NikolAI (NIKO) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2024 and operates on the TON platform.

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as NikolAI directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade NikolAI should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy NikolAI using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

