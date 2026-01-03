Norsk Hydro ASA (OTCMKTS:NHYDY) Upgraded to “Strong-Buy” at Zacks Research

Zacks Research upgraded shares of Norsk Hydro ASA (OTCMKTS:NHYDY – Free Report) from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report report published on Thursday,Zacks.com reports.

Several other research firms have also commented on NHYDY. BNP Paribas Exane raised Norsk Hydro ASA from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 5th. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Norsk Hydro ASA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, October 26th. Danske raised shares of Norsk Hydro ASA to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 27th. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Norsk Hydro ASA to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Norsk Hydro ASA in a research report on Tuesday, December 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have issued a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Norsk Hydro ASA has an average rating of “Moderate Buy”.

Shares of NHYDY stock opened at $7.96 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.75 billion, a PE ratio of 15.31, a P/E/G ratio of 0.23 and a beta of 1.15. Norsk Hydro ASA has a fifty-two week low of $4.50 and a fifty-two week high of $8.00.

Norsk Hydro ASA (OTCMKTS:NHYDY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 24th. The industrial products company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.02. Norsk Hydro ASA had a net margin of 4.96% and a return on equity of 10.20%. The business had revenue of $5.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $47.19 billion. Equities analysts expect that Norsk Hydro ASA will post 0.72 earnings per share for the current year.

Norsk Hydro ASA is a Norwegian industrial company with a primary focus on aluminum production and renewable energy. Established in 1905, the company has grown from its roots in fertilizer manufacturing to become one of the world’s largest integrated aluminum producers. Its operations span the full value chain, including bauxite mining, alumina refining, primary aluminum production, and downstream processing of rolled and extruded products.

In addition to its aluminum business, Hydro maintains a significant portfolio of hydropower assets to support its energy-intensive processes.

