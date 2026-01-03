Enerflex (NYSE:EFXT) Upgraded by Zacks Research to “Strong-Buy” Rating

Zacks Research upgraded shares of Enerflex (NYSE:EFXT – Free Report) from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating in a report released on Thursday,Zacks.com reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Enerflex in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Royal Bank Of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Enerflex from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 7th. Raymond James Financial raised Enerflex from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 9th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded Enerflex from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday, December 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have given a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.13.

Enerflex Price Performance

NYSE:EFXT opened at $15.92 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.48 and a beta of 1.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.12. Enerflex has a 1 year low of $6.18 and a 1 year high of $16.01.

Enerflex (NYSE:EFXT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $777.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $682.88 million. Enerflex had a net margin of 5.43% and a return on equity of 12.35%. Equities analysts forecast that Enerflex will post 0.25 EPS for the current year.

Enerflex Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 1st. Investors of record on Monday, November 17th were paid a $0.0425 dividend. This represents a $0.17 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.1%. This is an increase from Enerflex’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 17th. Enerflex’s payout ratio is currently 10.91%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Enerflex

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in EFXT. D Orazio & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Enerflex during the second quarter valued at $80,000. Vise Technologies Inc. bought a new position in Enerflex during the 2nd quarter worth about $85,000. Baron Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Enerflex by 31.7% during the 2nd quarter. Baron Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,000 after acquiring an additional 3,666 shares in the last quarter. Shelton Capital Management purchased a new position in Enerflex during the 3rd quarter valued at about $136,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Enerflex in the 3rd quarter valued at about $138,000. Institutional investors own 46.47% of the company’s stock.

About Enerflex

Enerflex Ltd is a Calgary?headquartered energy infrastructure company specializing in the design, fabrication, installation and aftermarket support of natural gas compression, processing, refrigeration and treatment equipment. Its product portfolio includes reciprocating and centrifugal compression systems, gas treating and refrigeration packages, fuel gas conditioning and liquid separation solutions. In addition to equipment sales, Enerflex delivers field services such as commissioning, maintenance, monitoring and parts supply to optimize asset performance throughout the lifecycle.

The company supports upstream, midstream and downstream energy customers through an integrated offering that spans engineering, procurement and construction (EPC) as well as modular fabrication.

