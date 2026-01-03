Klaviyo (NYSE:KVYO) Rating Increased to Strong-Buy at Zacks Research

Zacks Research upgraded shares of Klaviyo (NYSE:KVYO – Free Report) from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating in a report issued on Wednesday,Zacks.com reports.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on KVYO. Cantor Fitzgerald cut their target price on Klaviyo from $48.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 29th. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $45.00 price objective (down previously from $50.00) on shares of Klaviyo in a research note on Thursday, November 6th. Stephens decreased their target price on shares of Klaviyo from $45.00 to $43.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 26th. KeyCorp lowered their price target on Klaviyo from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded Klaviyo from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $40.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Friday, September 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eighteen have issued a Buy rating, two have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Klaviyo has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.95.

Klaviyo Stock Performance

NYSE KVYO opened at $29.29 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $29.18 and a 200 day moving average of $30.42. The company has a market capitalization of $8.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -122.03 and a beta of 1.08. Klaviyo has a one year low of $23.44 and a one year high of $49.55.

Klaviyo (NYSE:KVYO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 25th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Klaviyo had a negative net margin of 5.70% and a negative return on equity of 1.00%. The firm had revenue of $293.12 million during the quarter. On average, equities analysts predict that Klaviyo will post 0.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other Klaviyo news, CEO Andrew Bialecki sold 163,331 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.37, for a total value of $3,980,376.47. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Ed Hallen sold 117,550 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.36, for a total value of $3,568,818.00. Following the sale, the director owned 133,624 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,056,824.64. The trade was a 46.80% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,565,901 shares of company stock valued at $44,471,874. 49.92% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Klaviyo

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of KVYO. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Klaviyo by 19.2% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,787,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $354,092,000 after acquiring an additional 2,059,550 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in shares of Klaviyo by 8.6% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 4,806,677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,097,000 after acquiring an additional 382,428 shares during the period. Sands Capital Alternatives LLC raised its holdings in Klaviyo by 2.1% during the second quarter. Sands Capital Alternatives LLC now owns 3,515,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,036,000 after purchasing an additional 71,550 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its position in shares of Klaviyo by 9.0% in the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,911,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,752,000 after buying an additional 241,207 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Klaviyo by 123.4% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,685,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,178,000 after purchasing an additional 1,483,427 shares in the last quarter. 45.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Klaviyo Company Profile

Klaviyo, Inc is a cloud-based marketing automation platform that enables businesses to leverage customer data for targeted email and SMS campaigns. The company’s platform centralizes first-party data from various sources—including e-commerce storefronts, websites, and CRM systems—to help organizations deliver personalized marketing across the customer lifecycle. Klaviyo’s core offerings include segmented email marketing, automated messaging workflows, and performance analytics designed to drive customer engagement and revenue growth.

The platform provides a suite of tools for campaign creation and management, including drag-and-drop email and SMS builders, dynamic content rendering, and A/B testing capabilities.

Featured Articles

