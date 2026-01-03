Pengana Private Equity Trust (PE1) To Go Ex-Dividend on January 1st

Pengana Private Equity Trust (ASX:PE1 – Get Free Report) announced a interim dividend on Thursday, January 1st, MarketIndexAU Dividends reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 28th will be given a dividend of 0.034 per share on Wednesday, January 28th. This represents a dividend yield of 249.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 1st.
Pengana Private Equity Trust Stock Performance
The company has a market capitalization of $354.17 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2,631.78.
Pengana Private Equity Trust Company Profile
