Pengana Private Equity Trust (PE1) To Go Ex-Dividend on January 1st

Pengana Private Equity Trust (ASX:PE1 – Get Free Report) announced a interim dividend on Thursday, January 1st, MarketIndexAU Dividends reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 28th will be given a dividend of 0.034 per share on Wednesday, January 28th. This represents a dividend yield of 249.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 1st.

Pengana Private Equity Trust Stock Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $354.17 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2,631.78.

Get Pengana Private Equity Trust alerts:

Pengana Private Equity Trust Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Featured Articles

Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides onshore contract drilling services to oil and natural gas operators in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Contract Drilling Services, Pressure Pumping Services, and Directional Drilling Services. The Contract Drilling Services segment markets its contract drilling services primarily in west Texas, Appalachia, Rockies, Oklahoma, South Texas, East Texas, and Colombia. As of December 31, 2021, this segment had a drilling fleet of 192 marketable land-based drilling rigs.

Receive News & Ratings for Pengana Private Equity Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pengana Private Equity Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.