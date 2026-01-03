FGI Industries (NASDAQ:FGI) Rating Lowered to “Hold” at Zacks Research

FGI Industries (NASDAQ:FGI – Get Free Report) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Research from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Thursday,Zacks.com reports.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on FGI. Wall Street Zen raised shares of FGI Industries to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 13th. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of FGI Industries in a research note on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, FGI Industries has an average rating of “Reduce”.

FGI Industries Stock Performance

NASDAQ:FGI opened at $5.71 on Thursday. FGI Industries has a 52-week low of $2.28 and a 52-week high of $12.62. The company has a market cap of $10.96 million, a P/E ratio of -2.79 and a beta of 1.43. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.10.

FGI Industries (NASDAQ:FGI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 14th. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.43) by $0.56. The firm had revenue of $35.85 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $37.70 million. FGI Industries had a negative return on equity of 2.50% and a negative net margin of 2.89%. As a group, equities analysts predict that FGI Industries will post -0.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About FGI Industries

FGI Industries ltd. supplies kitchen and bath products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company sells sanitaryware products, such as toilets, sinks, pedestals, and toilet seats; wood and wood-substitute furniture for bathrooms, including vanities, mirrors, laundry, medicine cabinets, and other storage systems; shower systems; and customer kitchen cabinetry and other accessory items under the Foremost, avenue, contrac, Jetcoat, rosenberg, and Covered Bridge Cabinetry brand names.

