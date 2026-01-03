CB GLBL Infrastructure Income (Hedged) Active ETF (CIIH) to Issue Interim Dividend of $0.03 on January 12th

CB GLBL Infrastructure Income (Hedged) Active ETF (ASX:CIIH – Get Free Report) declared a interim dividend on Thursday, January 1st, MarketIndexAU Dividends reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 12th will be given a dividend of 0.025 per share on Monday, January 12th. This represents a yield of 162.0%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 1st. This is a 47.1% increase from CB GLBL Infrastructure Income (Hedged) Active ETF’s previous interim dividend of $0.02.

