Pictet North America Advisors SA Lowers Stock Position in First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF $AIRR

Pictet North America Advisors SA reduced its position in First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF (NASDAQ:AIRR – Free Report) by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 224,832 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,328 shares during the period. First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF accounts for about 2.0% of Pictet North America Advisors SA’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Pictet North America Advisors SA’s holdings in First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF were worth $21,737,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new stake in First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF during the third quarter valued at about $33,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. acquired a new position in shares of First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $41,000. Twin Peaks Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $91,000. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $100,000. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA increased its position in First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF by 128.1% during the 3rd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 1,357 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,000 after purchasing an additional 762 shares in the last quarter.

Get First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF alerts:

First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ AIRR opened at $101.52 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.40 and a beta of 1.29. First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF has a one year low of $59.22 and a one year high of $103.60. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $98.43 and its 200 day moving average price is $92.80.

First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF Increases Dividend

First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 12th were issued a dividend of $0.0276 per share. This represents a $0.11 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.1%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 12th. This is a positive change from First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01.

(Free Report)

The First Trust RBA American Industrial RenaissanceTM ETF (AIRR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in industrials equity. The fund tracks a multifactor-selected index of equities that can benefit from potential regain in market share of US industrial and community banking sector. AIRR was launched on Mar 10, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AIRR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF (NASDAQ:AIRR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.