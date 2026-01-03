SteelPeak Wealth LLC Makes New $3.04 Million Investment in WEC Energy Group, Inc. $WEC

SteelPeak Wealth LLC bought a new stake in WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC – Free Report) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 26,489 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $3,035,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Nova Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in WEC Energy Group during the first quarter worth about $26,000. CoreFirst Bank & Trust purchased a new position in WEC Energy Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Bayforest Capital Ltd acquired a new position in shares of WEC Energy Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Osterweis Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of WEC Energy Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Salomon & Ludwin LLC acquired a new stake in shares of WEC Energy Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. 77.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

WEC Energy Group Stock Up 0.9%

Shares of WEC opened at $106.42 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $108.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $109.06. WEC Energy Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $91.94 and a 12-month high of $118.18. The company has a current ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The firm has a market cap of $34.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.56.

WEC Energy Group Increases Dividend

WEC Energy Group ( NYSE:WEC Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, September 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $2.28 billion during the quarter. WEC Energy Group had a net margin of 17.75% and a return on equity of 12.60%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that WEC Energy Group, Inc. will post 5.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 13th will be given a $0.9525 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 13th. This is a positive change from WEC Energy Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.89. This represents a $3.81 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.6%. WEC Energy Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 72.02%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on WEC Energy Group in a research note on Monday, October 27th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $124.00 price objective on the stock. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH raised shares of WEC Energy Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of WEC Energy Group from $121.00 to $113.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 11th. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of WEC Energy Group in a research note on Friday, October 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $131.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Mizuho set a $125.00 target price on shares of WEC Energy Group in a report on Monday, October 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have issued a Buy rating, seven have issued a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $120.64.

WEC Energy Group Company Profile

WEC Energy Group is a Milwaukee, Wisconsin–based regulated energy holding company whose primary businesses are the generation, transmission and distribution of electricity and the distribution of natural gas. The company operates through a set of utility subsidiaries that provide bundled energy service, customer billing and energy-related programs to residential, commercial and industrial customers. As a regulated utility group, WEC’s operations focus on delivering reliable service while managing infrastructure investment and compliance with state and federal utility regulation.

Its utility subsidiaries include well-known regional operators such as We Energies and Wisconsin Public Service, along with Chicago-area natural gas utilities that were part of the Integrys Energy Group acquisition.

