Tectonic Advisors LLC Takes Position in Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. $RHP

Tectonic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. (NYSE:RHP – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 7,055 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $632,000.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in Ryman Hospitality Properties by 240.2% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 296 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 209 shares during the last quarter. AlphaQuest LLC raised its stake in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties by 492.9% during the second quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 332 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 276 shares during the last quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties by 140.3% during the second quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 483 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 282 shares during the period. Salomon & Ludwin LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties in the third quarter worth $50,000. Finally, First Community Trust NA grew its stake in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties by 20.0% in the second quarter. First Community Trust NA now owns 600 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. 94.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Ryman Hospitality Properties

In related news, Chairman Colin V. Reed bought 8,993 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 7th. The shares were bought at an average price of $92.16 per share, for a total transaction of $828,794.88. Following the transaction, the chairman directly owned 888,010 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $81,839,001.60. The trade was a 1.02% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 5.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Ryman Hospitality Properties Stock Performance

RHP stock opened at $95.37 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $6.01 billion, a PE ratio of 25.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.98. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $93.90 and a 200-day moving average price of $95.49. Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. has a 1-year low of $76.27 and a 1-year high of $108.42.

Ryman Hospitality Properties (NYSE:RHP – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $592.46 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $573.40 million. Ryman Hospitality Properties had a return on equity of 34.50% and a net margin of 9.58%.The firm’s revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.93 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. will post 8.81 earnings per share for the current year.

Ryman Hospitality Properties Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 31st will be given a dividend of $1.20 per share. This is a positive change from Ryman Hospitality Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.15. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 31st. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.0%. Ryman Hospitality Properties’s payout ratio is 126.98%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wall Street Zen raised Ryman Hospitality Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 8th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Ryman Hospitality Properties from $114.00 to $109.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 1st. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties in a research report on Friday, October 31st. Truist Financial upped their target price on Ryman Hospitality Properties from $120.00 to $121.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties in a research report on Wednesday, October 22nd. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $92.00 target price for the company. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $108.56.

Ryman Hospitality Properties Company Profile

Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) specializing in the ownership and operation of group?oriented, large convention center hotel resorts. The company’s portfolio is anchored by its Gaylord Hotels brand, offering integrated resort, convention, entertainment and dining experiences under long?term management agreements with Marriott International.

Ryman’s flagship properties include Gaylord Opryland Resort & Convention Center in Nashville, Gaylord Texan Resort & Convention Center near Dallas/Fort Worth and Gaylord Palms Resort & Convention Center in Orlando, Florida.

