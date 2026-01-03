Ferrari (NYSE:RACE) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Research

Ferrari (NYSE:RACE – Get Free Report) was downgraded by investment analysts at Zacks Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report released on Thursday,Zacks.com reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Ferrari to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 24th. BNP Paribas upgraded Ferrari to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 11th. Oddo Bhf lowered Ferrari to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 10th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Ferrari in a report on Monday. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price objective on Ferrari from $579.00 to $529.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 16th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have issued a Buy rating, two have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $489.47.

RACE stock opened at $372.22 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $387.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $440.55. Ferrari has a 12-month low of $356.93 and a 12-month high of $519.10. The firm has a market cap of $90.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.60, a P/E/G ratio of 3.93 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a current ratio of 4.90, a quick ratio of 3.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

Ferrari (NYSE:RACE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 4th. The company reported $2.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.35 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $2.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.94 billion. Ferrari had a net margin of 22.65% and a return on equity of 44.20%. Ferrari has set its FY 2025 guidance at 10.290- EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Ferrari will post 9.22 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Groupama Asset Managment boosted its position in Ferrari by 24,598.5% during the 2nd quarter. Groupama Asset Managment now owns 16,073,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,888,057,000 after acquiring an additional 16,008,720 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Ferrari during the second quarter valued at $885,051,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Ferrari by 63.7% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,670,762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,295,907,000 after purchasing an additional 1,039,234 shares in the last quarter. Viking Global Investors LP lifted its holdings in Ferrari by 432.7% in the second quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 721,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $353,526,000 after purchasing an additional 585,872 shares during the period. Finally, Credit Agricole S A bought a new position in Ferrari in the 3rd quarter valued at about $279,003,000.

Ferrari N.V. (NYSE: RACE) is an Italian luxury sports car manufacturer best known for designing, engineering and selling high-performance automobiles under the Ferrari marque. The company’s core business centers on the development and manufacture of premium sports cars and limited-series models, complemented by personalization and bespoke engineering services for high-net-worth clients. Ferrari also generates revenue from brand licensing, the sale of spare parts and accessories, aftersales services, and curated client experiences such as driving programs and factory visits.

Founded from the automotive activities of Enzo Ferrari, the first cars bearing the Ferrari name emerged in the late 1940s; the brand has since built a reputation for performance, craftsmanship and exclusivity.

