Zacks Research Upgrades Thor Industries (NYSE:THO) to “Hold”

Thor Industries (NYSE:THO) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Research from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a report issued on Thursday,Zacks.com reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Thor Industries from $117.00 to $108.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 5th. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Thor Industries from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 10th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on Thor Industries from $110.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 9th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Thor Industries in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Loop Capital started coverage on Thor Industries in a research note on Friday, October 31st. They set a “hold” rating and a $110.00 price target for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and twelve have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Thor Industries has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $104.10.

Shares of THO stock opened at $105.35 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.34. Thor Industries has a 1-year low of $63.15 and a 1-year high of $117.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $103.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $101.33.

Thor Industries (NYSE:THO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 3rd. The RV manufacturer reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.52. Thor Industries had a return on equity of 7.05% and a net margin of 2.87%.The firm had revenue of $2.39 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.05 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.03) EPS. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. Thor Industries has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.750-4.250 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Thor Industries will post 4.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, COO W. Todd Woelfer sold 1,729 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.15, for a total transaction of $178,346.35. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer owned 112,680 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,622,942. This represents a 1.51% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 4.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Mirabella Financial Services LLP boosted its position in Thor Industries by 65.1% during the third quarter. Mirabella Financial Services LLP now owns 30,340 shares of the RV manufacturer’s stock worth $3,140,000 after purchasing an additional 11,965 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP raised its position in shares of Thor Industries by 50.2% in the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 497 shares of the RV manufacturer’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the period. Swiss Life Asset Management Ltd bought a new position in shares of Thor Industries in the third quarter valued at approximately $241,000. Tevis Investment Management lifted its stake in shares of Thor Industries by 4.4% in the third quarter. Tevis Investment Management now owns 12,979 shares of the RV manufacturer’s stock worth $1,346,000 after buying an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Thor Industries by 83.0% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 538 shares of the RV manufacturer’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 244 shares during the period. 96.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

(Get Free Report)

Thor Industries, Inc is a leading manufacturer of recreational vehicles (RVs) and related components for the leisure travel market. Through its family of well-known brands—such as Airstream, Heartland, Jayco, Keystone RV and Thor Motor Coach—the company designs, manufactures and sells a broad range of motorized and towable RVs, complemented by aftermarket parts and service solutions. Thor offers products that span travel trailers, fifth wheels, toy haulers and Class A, B and C motorhomes, addressing both entry-level and premium segments.

Founded in 1980 when Wade Thompson and Peter Orthwein acquired Airstream from Beatrice Foods, Thor Industries has grown organically and through strategic acquisitions to become one of the largest RV producers in the world.

