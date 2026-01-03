Zacks Research Upgrades Sotera Health (NASDAQ:SHC) to “Strong-Buy”

Sotera Health (NASDAQ:SHC – Get Free Report) was upgraded by research analysts at Zacks Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report released on Thursday,Zacks.com reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Sotera Health in a research note on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Sotera Health from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 5th. William Blair assumed coverage on Sotera Health in a research note on Thursday, December 18th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Sotera Health from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 5th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on Sotera Health in a report on Thursday, November 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $19.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have assigned a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.80.

NASDAQ:SHC opened at $17.69 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $5.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 93.11 and a beta of 1.82. Sotera Health has a 1 year low of $9.53 and a 1 year high of $17.94. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.74 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $15.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.04, a current ratio of 2.38 and a quick ratio of 2.18.

Sotera Health (NASDAQ:SHC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 4th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.04. Sotera Health had a net margin of 4.82% and a return on equity of 43.69%. The firm had revenue of $311.31 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $303.63 million. Sotera Health has set its FY 2025 guidance at 0.810-0.860 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Sotera Health will post 0.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Michael B. Jr. Petras sold 434,104 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.45, for a total transaction of $7,141,010.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Gtcr Investment Xi Llc sold 12,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.65, for a total value of $187,800,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 29,215,301 shares in the company, valued at $457,219,460.65. This trade represents a 29.12% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold 29,384,104 shares of company stock worth $471,824,511 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 47.55% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Two Seas Capital LP raised its position in Sotera Health by 21.1% during the 2nd quarter. Two Seas Capital LP now owns 4,020,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,712,000 after purchasing an additional 699,731 shares in the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Sotera Health by 55.9% during the second quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 9,861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,000 after buying an additional 3,534 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its holdings in shares of Sotera Health by 4.0% in the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 48,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $541,000 after acquiring an additional 1,891 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in Sotera Health in the first quarter worth about $1,003,000. Finally, Voss Capital LP lifted its stake in Sotera Health by 50.0% in the second quarter. Voss Capital LP now owns 750,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,340,000 after acquiring an additional 250,000 shares during the period. 91.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sotera Health Inc (NASDAQ: SHC) is a global provider of sterilization and laboratory testing services that support the medical device, pharmaceutical, life sciences and consumer product industries. Headquartered in Jacksonville, Florida, the company offers a suite of services designed to ensure products meet rigorous safety and regulatory requirements before reaching market.

Sotera Health operates through three primary service platforms. Its Sterigenics division delivers contract sterilization solutions, including ethylene oxide (EtO), gamma irradiation, electron beam and X-ray technologies.

