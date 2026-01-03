Golden State Equity Partners Buys New Stake in Emerson Electric Co. $EMR

Golden State Equity Partners purchased a new position in shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Free Report) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 3,864 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $507,000.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Emerson Electric during the 2nd quarter worth about $918,830,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 75.0% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 12,538,402 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,671,762,000 after purchasing an additional 5,371,585 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 51.6% in the second quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 6,346,398 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $846,165,000 after purchasing an additional 2,159,126 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 43.0% in the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 5,193,448 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $692,442,000 after purchasing an additional 1,561,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB increased its stake in Emerson Electric by 19.5% during the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 9,195,005 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,223,947,000 after buying an additional 1,499,000 shares during the period. 74.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Emerson Electric news, CEO Surendralal Lanca Karsanbhai sold 7,263 shares of Emerson Electric stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.00, for a total value of $965,979.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 196,292 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,106,836. The trade was a 3.57% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research firms have commented on EMR. Daiwa Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Emerson Electric from $150.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Emerson Electric from $151.00 to $150.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 10th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Emerson Electric in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on Emerson Electric in a research note on Monday, December 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $170.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating and set a $145.00 target price on shares of Emerson Electric in a research note on Wednesday, December 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have assigned a Buy rating, six have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $149.06.

EMR opened at $135.83 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.88. Emerson Electric Co. has a one year low of $90.06 and a one year high of $150.27. The company has a market cap of $76.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.62, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.26. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $133.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $134.19.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 6th. The industrial products company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Emerson Electric had a return on equity of 15.87% and a net margin of 12.73%.The firm had revenue of $3.16 billion during the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Emerson Electric Co. will post 5.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Emerson Electric declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback program on Wednesday, November 5th that allows the company to buyback $0.00 in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the industrial products company to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 10th. Investors of record on Friday, November 14th were paid a dividend of $0.555 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 14th. This represents a $2.22 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.6%. This is an increase from Emerson Electric’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 54.95%.

Emerson Electric Co is a global technology and engineering company that designs and manufactures products and provides services for industrial, commercial and consumer markets. Founded in 1890, the company is headquartered in St. Louis, Missouri, and has built a long-standing presence in automation, control and climate-related technologies. Emerson’s offerings are aimed at improving productivity, energy efficiency and reliability for a wide range of end markets.

Emerson operates through two principal platforms—Automation Solutions and Commercial & Residential Solutions—providing process automation systems, measurement and analytical instrumentation, valves and actuators, control software, and related aftermarket services, alongside products for heating, ventilation and refrigeration, residential and commercial climate controls, tools and storage solutions.

