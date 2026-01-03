Davis Investment Partners LLC Grows Position in Johnson & Johnson $JNJ

Davis Investment Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Free Report) by 31.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 28,288 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,770 shares during the quarter. Johnson & Johnson comprises 1.8% of Davis Investment Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Davis Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $5,263,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Clark Asset Management LLC grew its position in Johnson & Johnson by 51.6% during the second quarter. Clark Asset Management LLC now owns 8,884 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,357,000 after buying an additional 3,025 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its position in Johnson & Johnson by 8.3% in the second quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 1,234,945 shares of the company’s stock worth $188,638,000 after acquiring an additional 94,957 shares during the period. Avanza Fonder AB grew its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Avanza Fonder AB now owns 234,647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,842,000 after acquiring an additional 6,566 shares during the period. Talbot Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. Talbot Financial LLC now owns 138,424 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,667,000 after purchasing an additional 6,143 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Winnow Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the 2nd quarter worth $295,000. Institutional investors own 69.55% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

JNJ has been the subject of several recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $213.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 18th. Raymond James Financial boosted their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $174.00 to $209.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 15th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $190.00 to $197.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 12th. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $190.00 to $214.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $212.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 12th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have given a Buy rating and nine have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $211.25.

Johnson & Johnson Trading Up 0.1%

Shares of JNJ opened at $207.26 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $499.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.80. Johnson & Johnson has a 1 year low of $140.68 and a 1 year high of $215.18. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $201.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $182.64.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 30th. The company reported $2.26 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $24.02 billion during the quarter. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 27.26% and a return on equity of 32.73%. On average, equities analysts expect that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Johnson & Johnson Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 24th will be issued a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 24th. Johnson & Johnson’s payout ratio is 50.19%.

Johnson & Johnson Company Profile

Johnson & Johnson is a multinational healthcare company headquartered in New Brunswick, New Jersey, that develops, manufactures and markets a broad range of products across pharmaceuticals, medical devices and previously consumer health. Founded in 1886 by the Johnson family, the company has grown into a global healthcare organization with operations and sales in many countries around the world.

The company’s pharmaceuticals business, organized largely under its Janssen research and development organization, focuses on prescription medicines across therapeutic areas such as immunology, infectious disease, oncology and neuroscience.

Featured Articles

